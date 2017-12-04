Canucks' Evan McEneny: Had successful surgery
McEneny (knee) had surgery on Monday and will be out for six months.
This is unfortunate for McEneny who'd started out 2017-18 on a high note notching seven points (two goals, five assists) for AHL Utica. The puck moving defensemen will be out the remainder of this season, but if his recovery is successful he'll shoot to play in Vancouver next year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...