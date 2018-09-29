Canucks' Evan McEneny: Placed on waivers
McEneny was placed on waivers Saturday, Capfriendly reports.
McEneny was a long shot to crack the opening night roster, so this comes as no surprise. He will look to work his way up the depth chart in Utica, after his strong start last year, before having his season end abruptly due to knee surgery.
