McEneny (knee) had surgery on Monday and will be out for six months.

This is unfortunate for McEneny, who'd started out 2017-18 on a high note notching seven points (two goals, five assists) for AHL Utica. The puck-moving defensemen will be out the remainder of this season, but if his recovery is successful he'll shoot to play in Vancouver next year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories