Kane scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kane snapped a three-game point drought with the effort. He missed two contests in that span, one due to an illness and another for an upper-body injury. The 34-year-old looks set to get top-six minutes to close out 2025-26 before reaching free agency. Kane has produced 12 goals, 28 points, 152 shots on net, 103 hits, 78 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 63 appearances on the NHL's worst team this season.