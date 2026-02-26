Kane scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Kane had been limited to two assists over his last seven games before the Olympic break. The 34-year-old forward has bounced around the Canucks' lineup this season, and the team's scoring struggles have been reflected in his individual numbers. He's at 10 goals, 26 points, 140 shots on net, 96 hits, 78 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 57 appearances. Kane is a potential trade candidate for a contender that wants to add toughness and some depth scoring in the middle six.