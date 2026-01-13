Kane scored a goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kane snapped his 11-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he had four assists and a minus-12 rating, which has likely played a part in his shrinking role. The 34-year-old winger was also held without a hit for the third time in nine contests. Physicality is a huge part of Kane's style, so the lack of hits is a concern. He's at seven goals, 21 points, 106 shots on net, 75 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 44 appearances this season.