Kane scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Kane has scored in back-to-back games and has three goals over his last six outings. The 34-year-old's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period. Kane is up to nine goals, 23 points, 120 shots on net, 84 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 49 appearances. He was on the top line Wednesday but has mainly featured in a middle-six role in 2025-26.