Kane scored a goal on 10 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kane got the Canucks within two goals at 18:00 of the third period. He's scored three goals over his last two outings, and that's come with a move up to the top line that should benefit his production for as long as he stays there. The 34-year-old winger has a total of eight points, 44 shots on net, 31 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 15 appearances this season.