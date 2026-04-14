Kane (upper body) will most likely miss the Canucks' final two games of the 2025-26 season, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Tuesday.

Head coach Adam Foote said that Kane is done for the season unless the team runs into a lot of injuries before its last game Thursday in Edmonton. As such, Kane seems poised to finish the campaign with 13 goals, 31 points, 171 shots, 111 hits and a minus-20 rating over 71 appearances. The veteran winger will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.