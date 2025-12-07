Kane put up an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

This was Kane's return from a forearm laceration that cost him one game. The 34-year-old continues to play in a top-six role and on the power play, and his contributions will be important as injuries remain a significant hindrance for the Canucks. Kane is up to five goals, 10 helpers, 72 shots on net, 51 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 28 contests this season.