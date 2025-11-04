Kane scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

The veteran winger had been stuck in a 13-game goal drought to begin the season, but Kane finally got rolling Monday when his one-timer late in the first period deflected off a Nashville stick and got past Juuse Saros. Kane then gave the Canucks a 4-2 lead early in the third period when he banged home a rebound. He's been able to stay fairly productive despite the lack of puck luck, however, and he's collected seven points, 34 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 PIM, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests.