Kane scored a goal, took five shots and recorded four hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Kane has scored twice in his last five games, but the 34-year-old hasn't been able to find the back of the net with any sort of consistency. The veteran has only three points in 10 games in January, so his fantasy upside should be close to minimal. That shouldn't be much of a surprise considering the struggles the Canucks have gone through, as they've lost 11 games in a row (0-9-2).