Kane scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Kane put the Canucks ahead 2-0 in the first period with the tally. The winger had gone eight games without a goal, adding three assists in that span, but he continues to see top-six minutes despite the recent slump. Overall, he's earned four goals, 12 points, 68 shots on net, 46 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 24 appearances. Kane is unlikely to be Vancouver's leading scorer, but he contributes plenty in the non-scoring categories to help fantasy managers.