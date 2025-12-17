Kane scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Kane had been limited to one helper over his previous five appearances. The 34-year-old's goal at 1:46 of the first period was ultimately all the Canucks needed in this victory. The winger has six goals, 16 points, 80 shots on net, 57 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances this season. Kane should continue to see middle-six usage for now, though he may get a bump in ice time once Elias Pettersson (upper body) returns if that leads to a shuffle in the lineup.