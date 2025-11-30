Kane scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Kane tallied early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1, and that was ultimately enough for the Canucks to get one standings point. The 34-year-old winger is warming up with two goals and three helpers over his last six outings. He's generated five goals, 14 points, 71 shots, 50 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances this season, primarily in a top-six role.