Kane (illness) will not be in action against Chicago on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Kane will miss his second straight game due to his illness, though it's possible he's also being held out for roster management purposes. In 59 games this year, the veteran winger has notched 11 goals and 16 assists, including six power-play points. With Kane out, recent call-up Ty Mueller could make his 2025-26 season debut.