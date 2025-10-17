Kane logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Kane has earned two assists over four games with the Canucks. He was traded from the Oilers in June in a salary dump, but Kane has carved out a middle-six role with his new team. He's added 15 hits, nine shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. At his best, he's an effective power winger with the potential for 40-50 points, but he's not quite at that level early in 2025-26.