Chytil (upper body) is with his teammates on Vancouver's six-game road trip, per Canucks Insider on Tuesday.

Chytil will miss his 36th straight game against Buffalo on Tuesday, and it remains unclear when he will return to the lineup. However, the Canucks hope to have him back in the fold soon. He has contributed three goals, 15 shots on net, four blocked shots and three hits in six outings this season.