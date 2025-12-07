Canucks' Filip Chytil: Continues skating, no timeline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chytil (upper body) has skated four consecutive days, but he remains without a timeline to return, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Saturday.
Chytil has been skating for a while, and he's had no setbacks, but the Canucks are being cautious with his recovery. At this time, it's unclear if he'll be back before the end of December, but he appears to be making slow and steady progress.
