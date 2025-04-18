Chytil (concussion) feels 100 percent going into the offseason, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports Friday.

Chytil missed the final 16 outings of the Canucks' campaign due to the concussion. He had 13 goals and 26 points across 56 outings between the Rangers and Vancouver in 2024-25. Chytil has completed the second season of his four-year, $17.75 million contract, which runs through 2026-27. He'll likely start next season serving in a middle-six capacity.