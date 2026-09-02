Chytil (face) participated in a scrimmage Wednesday and told reporters afterward that he feels good heading into 2026-27, Chris Faber of the Canucks' official site reports.

Chytil's last official game action was Feb. 2. "I feel good. It was long, since I had [an] offseason since February, so I had a lot of time to focus on certain things, and I think it went well off the ice and on the ice as well," said Chytil. "I'm ready for [the] season." While his lengthy injury history will remain a concern -- he's played in a total of just 78 games over the last three campaigns -- Chytil is projected to see at least middle-six minutes for the Canucks. His best year was 2022-23 with the Rangers, when he put up 45 points in 74 regular-season contests, and getting back to that level would make him a decent in-season pick-up for fantasy managers.