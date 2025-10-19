Canucks' Filip Chytil: Hurt in Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chytil (upper body) won't return to Sunday's game against Washington.
Chytil sustained the injury in the first period after being hit hard by Tom Wilson. The 26-year-old Chytil has a history of concussions, which could lead to the Canucks being cautious with his evaluation process. He went into Sunday's matchup with three goals in five outings.
More News
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Starts comeback push•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Pots pair of goals•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Feels good heading into offseason•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Not with team for Thursday's game•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Out with concussion•