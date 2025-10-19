default-cbs-image
Chytil (upper body) won't return to Sunday's game against Washington.

Chytil sustained the injury in the first period after being hit hard by Tom Wilson. The 26-year-old Chytil has a history of concussions, which could lead to the Canucks being cautious with his evaluation process. He went into Sunday's matchup with three goals in five outings.

