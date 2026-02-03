Chytil (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game in Utah.

Chytil didn't come out for the start of the third period, and it's unclear what caused him to exit the game. The 26-year-old went minus-3 in 7:36 of ice time prior to departing. Considering his lengthy injury history, it'd be surprising to see Chytil suit in Vancouver's final game before the Olympic break, which will be in Vegas on Wednesday.