Chytil (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

The exact nature of Chytil's upper-body injury hasn't been revealed by the team but the obvious concern will be that he is dealing with a concussion given his history. The 26-year-old center was on the receiving end of a hard hit by Capitals' Tom Wilson, for which there won't be any additional disiplinary action. With Chytil unavailable, the Canucks recalled forward Joseph LaBate ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh.