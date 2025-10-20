Canucks' Filip Chytil: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chytil (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
The exact nature of Chytil's upper-body injury hasn't been revealed by the team but the obvious concern will be that he is dealing with a concussion given his history. The 26-year-old center was on the receiving end of a hard hit by Capitals' Tom Wilson, for which there won't be any additional disiplinary action. With Chytil unavailable, the Canucks recalled forward Joseph LaBate ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
