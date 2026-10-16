Chytil picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Seeing his first action of the season after finally recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered back in February, Chytil dug the puck out of the corner during a stretch of 4-on-4 hockey and set up an Elias Pettersson tally late in the first period that gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead. Chytil saw time on the second power-play unit as well as on the penalty kill, and the 27-year-old has been dropped right into a key role in the top six. Since being acquired from the Rangers at the 2024-25 trade deadline as part of the J.T. Miller deal, Chytil has only been healthy enough to play 28 games for the Canucks, collecting five goals on 68 shots with five assists, but an extended run of better injury luck should allow him to be more productive.