Chytil (shoulder) looks set to return to the lineup against the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Chytil will still need to be activated off injured reserve before he can play, but things seem to be trending in that direction for the 27-year-old center. Injuries have limited the Czech to just seven outings this year, in which he generated two assists, 13 shots and six blocks while averaging 19:53 of ice time. In addition to slotting into a top-six role, Chytil should reclaim a spot on one of the power-play units.