Chytil scored two goals on five shots, including a shorthanded tally, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Chytil's second game back from a shoulder injury that cost him five contests. Availability is the biggest red flag for the center, who has already missed two stints due to the troublesome shoulder injury, which was sustained in the preseason. He's at four points, 20 shots on net and seven blocked shots across nine outings. Fantasy managers who want to roster Chytil for his offensive potential should have a backup plan on hand.