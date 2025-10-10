Chytil scored twice on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Chytil's first goal came from a fortunate bounce, and he buried a pass from Arshdeep Bains a few minutes later as part of a four-goal third period for the Canucks. This was a positive start for Chytil, who is possibly miscast as a second-line center -- though he's the best option for the job in Vancouver currently. Last year, he put up 26 points over 56 regular-season outings between the Canucks and the Rangers. A strong performance in 2025-26 could allow Chytil to stay on the second line, though center depth is the most glaring need for the team to address even if he plays well.