Chytil (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday against New Jersey. per Randip Janda of Sporrtsnet.ca.

Chytil last played Oct. 19 in Washington, only seeing 5:02 of ice time before leaving the game with his upper-body injury. He missed the last 44 games. Chytil will center Brock Boeser and Drew O'Connor on the second line. Chytil has three goals in six games this season.