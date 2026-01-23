Canucks' Filip Chytil: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chytil (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday against New Jersey. per Randip Janda of Sporrtsnet.ca.
Chytil last played Oct. 19 in Washington, only seeing 5:02 of ice time before leaving the game with his upper-body injury. He missed the last 44 games. Chytil will center Brock Boeser and Drew O'Connor on the second line. Chytil has three goals in six games this season.
