Chytil notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

This was Chytil's first multi-point effort as a Canuck, as he had a hand in both of Conor Garland's goals Wednesday. Through seven games since he was traded from the Rangers, Chytil has racked up five points and 21 shots on net while filling a second-line role. Overall, he's at 12 goals, 13 assists, 110 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 48 appearances this season, but it's clear he has more scoring upside in Vancouver than he did on Broadway thanks to his larger role with his new team.