Head coach Manny Malhotra didn't indicate Wednesday whether he'll use Chytil as a center or a winger during the 2026-27 campaign, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Malhotra praised Chytil's combination of size and speed. The 27-year-old Chytil's role for the upcoming season will be determined during training camp and preseason action. He missed significant time during the 2025-26 campaign due to upper-body and facial injuries while recording three goals, six PIM, four hits and four blocked shots across 12 regular-season appearances.