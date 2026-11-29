Chytil (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for the Canucks' next two games, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Chytil suffered his upper-body injury early in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers. Prior to going down, the 27-year-old center had been one of Vancouver's more effective options offensively, as he compiled four goals, seven points, a plus-1 rating and 29 shots on net over 15 appearances this season. He won't play Sunday in Boston or Tuesday against the Capitals, which makes his next chance to play Friday's home clash against the Sabres. In his absence, Chase Wouters is expected to make his NHL debut.