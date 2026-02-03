Chytil (head) is slated to miss Wednesday's road game against the Golden Knights, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Head coach Adam Foote provided Chytil's update, stating that the 26-year-old forward is dealing with migraines. Wednesday's game is the Canucks' final contest before the Olympic break, meaning Chytil will get a few extra days of rest. Across 12 games this season, he has three goals and 24 shots on net. Barring any setbacks, he'll likely return to a bottom-six role for the Canucks following the Olympic break.