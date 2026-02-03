Canucks' Filip Chytil: Set to miss Wednesday's clash
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chytil (head) is slated to miss Wednesday's road game against the Golden Knights, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.
Head coach Adam Foote provided Chytil's update, stating that the 26-year-old forward is dealing with migraines. Wednesday's game is the Canucks' final contest before the Olympic break, meaning Chytil will get a few extra days of rest. Across 12 games this season, he has three goals and 24 shots on net. Barring any setbacks, he'll likely return to a bottom-six role for the Canucks following the Olympic break.
More News
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Injured in Salt Lake City•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Ready to rock•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Game-time decision versus Devils•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Accompanies team on trip•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Continues skating, no timeline•
-
Canucks' Filip Chytil: Skating again and feeling better•