Chytil (upper body) is back on the ice and feeling better, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports Sunday.

On injured reserve since Oct. 20, Chytil has missed 13 straight games with injury. The 26-year-old is back skating though and seems to be the closest to a potential return among the injured Canucks centers, the other being Teddy Blueger (lower body). Chytil was off to a great goal-scoring start, scoring three times in six games to begin the season.