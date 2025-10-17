Chytil scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Chytil's goal sparked the Canucks' turnaround in the second period. It was the first of the team's three tallies a span of 3:26 in the middle of the second period. Chytil has scored three times on 11 shots while adding three hits and a minus-1 rating over four contests this season. As long as he can be semi-consistent on offense and passable on defense, he'll remain in a second-line role.