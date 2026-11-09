Chytil (shoulder) will not be in action versus the Flyers on Monday, Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor reports.

According to head coach Manny Malhorta, Chytil is progressing in his recovery, so it's possible the extra time off before Friday's clash with the Rangers could be what the 27-year-old center needs to get back into the lineup. In order to play, Chytil will first need to be activated off injured reserve, which should be a clear indication for fantasy managers that Chytil is back.