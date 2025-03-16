Chytil (upper body) left Saturday's 6-2 win over Chicago late in the third period and there was no update on his status after game, per Kevin Woodley of NHL.com.

Chytil stumbled when he attempted to get off the ice, which wasn't a good sign, given his concussion history. The 25-year-old forward has two goals and four assists in 15 games with the Canucks since being acquired from the Rangers in late January. If Chytil can't play against Utah on Sunday, Jonathan Lekkerimaki will probably be in the lineup.