Chytil (upper body) won't travel with the Canucks during their upcoming two-game road trip, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Given that Chytil landed on injured reserve Oct. 30, he was only eligible to appear in the Canucks' second contest of the team's upcoming two-game road trip. When healthy this season, the 27-year-old center has posted two points, 13 shots on net and six blocked shots over seven appearances. Once the Canucks' return to Vancouver, Chytil's first opportunity to be activated from injured reserve and make his return is Monday's clash against the Flyers.