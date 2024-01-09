Hronek supplied two assists to complement a plus-4 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Hronek is enjoying the best of his six-year career, as he's cashed in on two goals and 30 assists. There's never been any question about Hronek's talent in terms of moving the puck, but he's truly firing on all cylinders after seemingly trying to do too much in Detroit between the previous five seasons. For extra perspective, consider that Hronek is tied for eighth in blueliner points, mirroring the total of Buffalo's elite rearguard Rasmus Dahlin.