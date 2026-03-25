Hronek logged two power-play assists, five shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Hronek has three goals and six assists over his last 10 outings. The 28-year-old defenseman remains one of the few reliable Canucks to roster in fantasy, especially since he offers some multi-category upside. For the season, he's at 41 points, 109 shots on net, 114 hits, 90 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 70 appearances.