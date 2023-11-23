Hronek posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hronek has gotten away from the point-per-game pace a bit, but he's still picked up two assists over four contests since his 11-game point streak ended. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points, 42 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 20 appearances. As long as he's alongside Quinn Hughes on the top pairing, Hronek should have plenty of chances to get involved in the scoring.