Hronek lit the lamp during Saturday's win over Boston.

Hronek's goal tied the game late in the third period. He also finished the contest with four shots, three hits, and one block. The blue liner continues his breakout campaign, as he is now up to 43 points through 60 games, along with nine power-play points, 54 hits, 60 blocks, 116 shots, and a plus-34 rating.