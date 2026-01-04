Hronek scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Hronek has racked up nine points over his last nine outings, though the goal was his first since Nov. 23 versus the Flames. The defenseman is now at three goals, 25 points, 59 shots on net, 69 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 41 appearances this season. Hronek has never had a 50-point campaign, coming up two shy over 81 regular-season outings in 2023-24, but he's on pace to change that fact this year.