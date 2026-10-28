Hronek scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hronek's goal was his first of the year, and it completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit for the Canucks. This was also his first multi-point effort since Oct. 1 versus the Oilers. Hronek has maintained a presence on the first pairing and top power-play unit for the Canucks throughout the campaign. He has 10 points (five on the power play), 14 shots on net, 18 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 14 appearances. If he continues being Vancouver's top blueliner, Hronek could top the 50-point mark for the first time in his career.