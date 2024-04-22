Hronek notched an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Hronek ended the regular season on a four-game slump before resting for the finale. The 26-year-old defenseman had a career-high 48 points over 81 appearances, but just 19 of those points came over his last 45 outings as his offense faded a bit in the second half. He's still been a solid partner for captain Quinn Hughes on the top pairing, so Hronek's ice time should be steady in the playoffs.