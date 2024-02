Hronek managed two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The defenseman has earned five points over five games since the All-Star break, but they've come in a pair of multi-point efforts. Prior to the break, he went scoreless in seven straight games -- offense in bunches is better than none at all. Hronek has four goals, a career-high 41 points, 106 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 46 hits and a plus-37 rating through 54 appearances.