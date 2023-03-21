Hronek (upper body) could make his Vancouver debut Thursday against San Jose, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Hronek, who is considered day-to-day, was on the ice as an extra during Tuesday's morning skate. He has recorded nine goals, 38 points, 122 shots on net and 97 hits in 60 games this season. The 25-year-old defenseman was acquired from Detroit on March 1.
