Hronek (illness) was absent from Saturday's practice, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Hronek's availability for Sunday's game against Calgary is unclear. He has generated one goal, 11 assists, 29 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 45 hits across 22 appearances this season. If Hronek misses Sunday's matchup, Pierre-Olivier Joseph will probably be in the lineup.

