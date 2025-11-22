Canucks' Filip Hronek: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hronek (illness) was absent from Saturday's practice, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Hronek's availability for Sunday's game against Calgary is unclear. He has generated one goal, 11 assists, 29 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 45 hits across 22 appearances this season. If Hronek misses Sunday's matchup, Pierre-Olivier Joseph will probably be in the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Filip Hronek: Nets power-play goal•
-
Canucks' Filip Hronek: Two helpers in Sunday's win•
-
Canucks' Filip Hronek: Expected to play•
-
Canucks' Filip Hronek: Pulled by concussion spotter•
-
Canucks' Filip Hronek: Reaches 200-assist mark in career•
-
Canucks' Filip Hronek: Helps out on empty-netter•