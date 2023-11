Hronek notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Hronek has now racked up eight helpers during a six-game assist streak. He made a smart pass to Elias Pettersson to set up the Canucks' second goal of the contest. Hronek has 11 assists, 21 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, eight hits, 10 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 11 contests this season, and he continues to look right at home alongside Quinn Hughes on the Canucks' top pairing.