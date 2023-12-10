Hronek posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Hronek helped out on Elias Pettersson's go-ahead goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Prior to Saturday, Hronek had been held off the scoresheet in three of the previous four contests, something that's happened just one other time all season. The defenseman has two goals, 24 helpers, 57 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 28 games while remaining primarily in a top-pairing role.